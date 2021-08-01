Previous
Orange Canna by kvphoto
Orange Canna

I admit I love the color orange but this was the first time I saw a brand new orange king canna lily emerging into a beautiful bloom.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

KV

@kvphoto
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful color and capture!
August 1st, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous focus and DOF
August 1st, 2021  
