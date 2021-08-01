Sign up
184 / 365
Orange Canna
I admit I love the color orange but this was the first time I saw a brand new orange king canna lily emerging into a beautiful bloom.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
2
2
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
29th July 2021 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
orange
,
bokeh
,
smith gilbert gardens
,
kennesaw georgia
,
king canna lily
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful color and capture!
August 1st, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Gorgeous focus and DOF
August 1st, 2021
