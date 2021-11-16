Sign up
240 / 365
3 365ers & Sugar
Had a terrific meetup today with another 365er... had a lunch and shared a lot of stories... all in all... a super nice day!
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
1
1
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
friends
,
sugar
,
drone
,
365ers
,
great pyrenees
Mags
ace
You and Kate look great! Who is that hag in the middle? LOL!
November 16th, 2021
