My Crazy Family by kwind
My Crazy Family

An outtake from our Christmas photo shoot. I love these 3 with all my heart!!
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Taffy ace
Hysterical!
December 28th, 2019  
Milanie ace
Love it! What a group you must be together - such fun.
December 28th, 2019  
Lou Ann ace
Absolutely awesome!
December 28th, 2019  
Kathy A ace
Love this
December 28th, 2019  
bkb in the city
Haha well done
December 28th, 2019  
