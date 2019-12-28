Previous
Puzzle Time by kwind
Photo 2728

Puzzle Time

My sister gave my mom a puzzle for Christmas and tonight we started it. This is an iPhone shot taken with my new iphone11 Pro.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

KWind

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I love jigsaw puzzles! Looks like this one's going to keep you busy for a while!
December 29th, 2019  
