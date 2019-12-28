Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2728
Puzzle Time
My sister gave my mom a puzzle for Christmas and tonight we started it. This is an iPhone shot taken with my new iphone11 Pro.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
1
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3162
photos
438
followers
207
following
747% complete
View this month »
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
28th December 2019 5:26pm
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I love jigsaw puzzles! Looks like this one's going to keep you busy for a while!
December 29th, 2019
