Macaroni

No pasta was consumed... just photographed today.



Not the most exciting photo but at least I actually used my camera today! It took until noon before we had hot water (and heat) and then I spent hours on the phone dealing with a cancelled credit card and re-confirming 13 different European hotel rooms for our upcoming trip with my new credit card number. I also arranged for a cleaner to deal with our "dirty" rental unit on Monday so that was good news. It's my 'Australian' sister's 49th birthday today so I had a lovely chat with her. Hubby is stuck in Vancouver at the ferry. There's been a virtual hurricane all day and after numerous cancellations his boat now has mechanical issues. I hope he makes it home tonight!