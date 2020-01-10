Previous
Macaroni by kwind
Photo 2741

Macaroni

No pasta was consumed... just photographed today.

Not the most exciting photo but at least I actually used my camera today! It took until noon before we had hot water (and heat) and then I spent hours on the phone dealing with a cancelled credit card and re-confirming 13 different European hotel rooms for our upcoming trip with my new credit card number. I also arranged for a cleaner to deal with our "dirty" rental unit on Monday so that was good news. It's my 'Australian' sister's 49th birthday today so I had a lovely chat with her. Hubby is stuck in Vancouver at the ferry. There's been a virtual hurricane all day and after numerous cancellations his boat now has mechanical issues. I hope he makes it home tonight!
KWind

CC Folk ace
What a day! Hope all has calmed down and macaroni&cheese is good comfort food. Where are you going on your next trip? Need a house sitter? :)
January 11th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Crazy wild day. Deep breaths and macaroni sound like the best prescription
January 11th, 2020  
Kathy ace
Great close up. Hopefully you settled down to a peaceful evening.
January 11th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Boy, when it rains it pours! Mac and cheese is a great comfort food so hopefully it will still be warm by the time your husband arrives!
January 11th, 2020  
KWind ace
@gardenfolk We fly to Frankfurt and pick up a rental car. We've got 15 sleeps in total and will visit Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria plus stop for lunch in Liechtenstein (just so we can say we visited another country). We're focusing on the little towns/villages, lots of castles and a couple of Swiss mountain tops. We're quite excited!! Kids will be our house sitters but I'll keep you in mind for future adventures! I didn't cook the macaroni, just photographed it.

@jgpittenger No macaroni was consumed. I just took its photo.
January 11th, 2020  
