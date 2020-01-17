Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2748
Icicles
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
10
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3182
photos
446
followers
208
following
752% complete
View this month »
2741
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
10
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
17th January 2020 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Elizabeth
ace
So pretty!
January 18th, 2020
Leslie
ace
Brrrrr.....
January 18th, 2020
amyK
ace
Nice details on this and great dof
January 18th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
I really like the DOF here and the clarity in those icicles. So beautiful against that lovely backdrop.
January 18th, 2020
Jess
Very nice! Clear and sharp!
January 18th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Great use of dof
January 18th, 2020
Heidi K
Nice clear shot!
January 18th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Fabulously chilly
January 18th, 2020
Kristin
Great colours.
January 18th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Spectacular fav
January 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close