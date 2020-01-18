Previous
Snow by kwind
Snow

THANK YOU for all your comments & favs over the last two days. Today was nasty - wind and rain so we didn't go outside. I took this after our first day of snow. There was a lot of wind that day and the snow created a ridge.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer!
Kristin
Pretty abstract. I like the lack of scale.
January 19th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Simple composition! Very nice.
January 19th, 2020  
Amy Shaylor ace
Interesting capture. I like the simplicity of it.
January 19th, 2020  
