Photo 2749
Snow
THANK YOU for all your comments & favs over the last two days. Today was nasty - wind and rain so we didn't go outside. I took this after our first day of snow. There was a lot of wind that day and the snow created a ridge.
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3183
photos
449
followers
208
following
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
15th January 2020 1:31pm
Kristin
Pretty abstract. I like the lack of scale.
January 19th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Simple composition! Very nice.
January 19th, 2020
Amy Shaylor
ace
Interesting capture. I like the simplicity of it.
January 19th, 2020
