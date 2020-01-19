Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2750
Abstract
Another wet and dreary day so I wandered around the house looking for something to shoot. This holds pens in my office.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
4
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3184
photos
449
followers
208
following
753% complete
View this month »
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
19th January 2020 6:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
Nice glowing abstract
January 20th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
It made a great abstract from that angle.
January 20th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful abstract the way you caught the light.
January 20th, 2020
Kristin
Funky!
January 20th, 2020
