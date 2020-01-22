Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2753
Stems
I bought myself some flowers today.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
6
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3187
photos
450
followers
208
following
754% complete
View this month »
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
22nd January 2020 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Chris Johnson
ace
Whoa! A very unique composition on just the bottom of the stems! I love the colors and reflections too!
January 23rd, 2020
Marilyn G M
great POV
January 23rd, 2020
Barb
ace
Unique!
January 23rd, 2020
Michèle
What a nice idea! We never get to see these poor neglected stems! ;-)
January 23rd, 2020
Milanie
ace
What a neat idea with this pov - love the reflection and the colors
January 23rd, 2020
Kara
ace
Very creative shot, I like the reflection
January 23rd, 2020
