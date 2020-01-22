Previous
Next
Stems by kwind
Photo 2753

Stems

I bought myself some flowers today.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
754% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Johnson ace
Whoa! A very unique composition on just the bottom of the stems! I love the colors and reflections too!
January 23rd, 2020  
Marilyn G M
great POV
January 23rd, 2020  
Barb ace
Unique!
January 23rd, 2020  
Michèle
What a nice idea! We never get to see these poor neglected stems! ;-)
January 23rd, 2020  
Milanie ace
What a neat idea with this pov - love the reflection and the colors
January 23rd, 2020  
Kara ace
Very creative shot, I like the reflection
January 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise