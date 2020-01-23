Previous
Blooms by kwind
Photo 2754

Blooms

I showed you the stems yesterday so I thought I'd share the top portion of the vase.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

KWind

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Wonderful treatment!
January 24th, 2020  
