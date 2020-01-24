Sign up
Photo 2755
Evening Sky
We woke to POURING rain and then about 9am the sky turned blue and the sun came out. I went for a 7.5km walk and washed my car in a long sleeve shirt (no jacket required). It almost felt like spring! This was the sky as I was preparing dinner.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3189
photos
451
followers
207
following
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
24th January 2020 5:58pm
Marilyn G M
fabulous colours!
January 25th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
superb sky
January 25th, 2020
Milanie
ace
That's quite a day for this time of year. Beautiful sky!
January 25th, 2020
