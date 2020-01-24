Previous
Evening Sky by kwind
Photo 2755

Evening Sky

We woke to POURING rain and then about 9am the sky turned blue and the sun came out. I went for a 7.5km walk and washed my car in a long sleeve shirt (no jacket required). It almost felt like spring! This was the sky as I was preparing dinner.

24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Marilyn G M
fabulous colours!
January 25th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
superb sky
January 25th, 2020  
Milanie ace
That's quite a day for this time of year. Beautiful sky!
January 25th, 2020  
