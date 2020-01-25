Sign up
Photo 2756
Reformer Springs
A boring shot from a couple of days ago - no camera time today. These are the springs on my pilates Reformer machine which I should use to workout more often.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
Kathy
ace
This is really interesting to view on the black background.
January 26th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
I couldn't imagine what I was looking at. Those are serious Springs, oh my!
January 26th, 2020
