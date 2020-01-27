Another Splash

Previous
I took this photo a couple of hours before yesterday's shot. I went down to the beach in my PJs! The tide was high and the waves were really big!
KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Teriyaki
Nice action!
January 28th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Wow! You’re experiencing rough seas! Nice shot!
January 28th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
That is dedication, but you got a beautiful shot for the effort.
January 28th, 2020  
Dianne
This is great - I hope your camera stayed dry. Fav for dedication! You would fit in nicely with @julzmaioro and I who have been known to wear PJs on the beach!
January 28th, 2020  
Batya
superb, love it
January 28th, 2020  
Diana ace
This is absolutely stunning, the wild ocean and those gorgeous clouds!
January 28th, 2020  
Dixie Goode ace
This is an amazing capture.
January 28th, 2020  
