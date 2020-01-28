Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2759
Beachwalker
The day of my recent "splash" shots this person walked past me. I liked her silhouette.
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3193
photos
454
followers
207
following
755% complete
View this month »
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
26th January 2020 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heidi K
Beautiful photo... Nice waves and clouds!
January 29th, 2020
Taffy
ace
I love the blues from top to bottom - silhouette adds interest too.
January 29th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Those clouds and that rolling water just fascinate me - she's walking as close as she can without getting in I!
January 29th, 2020
Joy's Focus
ace
What a lovely scene!
January 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close