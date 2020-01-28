Previous
Beachwalker by kwind
Photo 2759

Beachwalker

The day of my recent "splash" shots this person walked past me. I liked her silhouette.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Heidi K
Beautiful photo... Nice waves and clouds!
January 29th, 2020  
Taffy ace
I love the blues from top to bottom - silhouette adds interest too.
January 29th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Those clouds and that rolling water just fascinate me - she's walking as close as she can without getting in I!
January 29th, 2020  
Joy's Focus ace
What a lovely scene!
January 29th, 2020  
