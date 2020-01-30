Sign up
Photo 2761
Elk Falls
Another shot from the walk in the forrest with my daughter yesterday. Our destination was to this suspension bridge (we're standing on it) to see the increased water flow of the Elk Falls.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
6
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3195
photos
454
followers
207
following
756% complete
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
29th January 2020 12:41pm
Nick
ace
Looks very powerful. Love the light burst through the trees.
January 31st, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Beautiful with the mist from the falls and the sunburst!
January 31st, 2020
Ian JB
wow so spectacular, great image :)
January 31st, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful shot. Love the comp.
January 31st, 2020
Diana
ace
A stunning capture of this beautiful scene and a great sunburst.
January 31st, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
goodness me
January 31st, 2020
