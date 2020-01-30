Previous
Elk Falls by kwind
Elk Falls

Another shot from the walk in the forrest with my daughter yesterday. Our destination was to this suspension bridge (we're standing on it) to see the increased water flow of the Elk Falls.

30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Nick ace
Looks very powerful. Love the light burst through the trees.
January 31st, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Beautiful with the mist from the falls and the sunburst!
January 31st, 2020  
Ian JB
wow so spectacular, great image :)
January 31st, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful shot. Love the comp.
January 31st, 2020  
Diana ace
A stunning capture of this beautiful scene and a great sunburst.
January 31st, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
goodness me
January 31st, 2020  
