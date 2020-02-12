Previous
Next
Month of Hearts #12 by kwind
Photo 2774

Month of Hearts #12

My front door mat.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
760% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Love it! Where on earth did you find this!
February 13th, 2020  
Diana ace
What a fabulous mat! Is it always out there, or just foe Valentine?
February 13th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
Cool! Plus snappy kicks!
February 13th, 2020  
Batya
I love the minimalism in this photo.
February 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise