Photo 2774
Month of Hearts #12
My front door mat.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3208
photos
455
followers
205
following
760% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
10th February 2020 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Love it! Where on earth did you find this!
February 13th, 2020
Diana
ace
What a fabulous mat! Is it always out there, or just foe Valentine?
February 13th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
Cool! Plus snappy kicks!
February 13th, 2020
Batya
I love the minimalism in this photo.
February 13th, 2020
