Month of Hearts #13 by kwind
Photo 2775

Month of Hearts #13

A T-shirt I found in San Diego last March.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Kim
Great find and extra striking on black. No words!?!
February 14th, 2020  
Sharon Lee
your hearts calendar is looking great
February 14th, 2020  
