Photo 2775
Month of Hearts #13
A T-shirt I found in San Diego last March.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3209
photos
455
followers
205
following
760% complete
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX W300
Taken
4th March 2019 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kim
ace
Great find and extra striking on black. No words!?!
February 14th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
your hearts calendar is looking great
February 14th, 2020
