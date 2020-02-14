Previous
Next
Month of Hearts #14 by kwind
Photo 2776

Month of Hearts #14

I found this heart in an art store in Disneyland while there with my sisters in July.

Today makes Valentine's Day #34 for my husband and I.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
760% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise