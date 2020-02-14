Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2776
Month of Hearts #14
I found this heart in an art store in Disneyland while there with my sisters in July.
Today makes Valentine's Day #34 for my husband and I.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
0
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3210
photos
455
followers
205
following
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
4th July 2019 5:51pm
365 Project
