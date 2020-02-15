Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2777
Month of Hearts #15
I found these super expensive shoes at the Gucci store in Waikiki last March. I was only interested in them for their hearts and did not purchase the pair.
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
3
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3211
photos
455
followers
205
following
760% complete
View this month »
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
25th March 2019 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
hearts
,
monthofhearts
Barb
ace
lol
February 15th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool shot and a great find.
February 15th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Love it :)
February 15th, 2020
