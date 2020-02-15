Previous
Month of Hearts #15 by kwind
I found these super expensive shoes at the Gucci store in Waikiki last March. I was only interested in them for their hearts and did not purchase the pair.
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

KWind

Barb ace
lol
February 15th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool shot and a great find.
February 15th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Love it :)
February 15th, 2020  
