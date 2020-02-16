Previous
Month of Hearts #16 by kwind
Month of Hearts #16

I received this delicate heart this Christmas from a friend. The top hinges open and she presented the gift filled with little chocolates.
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty , and useful if you have any little chocs lying around ! A beautiful capture !
February 16th, 2020  
*lynn ace
nice shot of your little treasure
February 16th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is really pretty.
February 16th, 2020  
