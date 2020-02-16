Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2778
Month of Hearts #16
I received this delicate heart this Christmas from a friend. The top hinges open and she presented the gift filled with little chocolates.
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3212
photos
455
followers
205
following
761% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
6th February 2020 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty , and useful if you have any little chocs lying around ! A beautiful capture !
February 16th, 2020
*lynn
ace
nice shot of your little treasure
February 16th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is really pretty.
February 16th, 2020
