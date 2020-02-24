Previous
Month of Hearts #24 by kwind
Month of Hearts #24

My city does not have much graffiti and what we have is basically ugly. But this pretty piece showed up downtown on a storefront that had a broken window. It was a temporary display while the glass was fixed.
Phil Sandford ace
Looks like a Banksy
February 24th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Nice Banksy rip off. Always cool to find classier graffiti!
February 24th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Cool image!
February 24th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful heart find and capture
February 24th, 2020  
