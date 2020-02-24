Sign up
Photo 2786
Month of Hearts #24
My city does not have much graffiti and what we have is basically ugly. But this pretty piece showed up downtown on a storefront that had a broken window. It was a temporary display while the glass was fixed.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
3rd May 2019 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Sandford
ace
Looks like a Banksy
February 24th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Nice Banksy rip off. Always cool to find classier graffiti!
February 24th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Cool image!
February 24th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful heart find and capture
February 24th, 2020
