Month of Hearts #26 by kwind
Photo 2788

Month of Hearts #26

My daughter gave me this "You have my heart" Sign for Christmas. I just love it! The heart I already had and have used before.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and creative and I really like the sign in the background.
February 26th, 2020  
Amy Shaylor ace
Lovely. Love the sign with the heart. Great for your month of hearts.
February 26th, 2020  
Barb ace
I like your composition of this photo. Think it is one of my favorites from your month of hearts! Fav
February 26th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Really pretty! I love the heart and your dof.
February 26th, 2020  
summerfield ace
awww! how sweet.
February 26th, 2020  
