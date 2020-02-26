Sign up
Photo 2788
Month of Hearts #26
My daughter gave me this "You have my heart" Sign for Christmas. I just love it! The heart I already had and have used before.
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3222
photos
453
followers
204
following
View this month »
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
16th February 2020 3:21pm
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and creative and I really like the sign in the background.
February 26th, 2020
Amy Shaylor
ace
Lovely. Love the sign with the heart. Great for your month of hearts.
February 26th, 2020
Barb
ace
I like your composition of this photo. Think it is one of my favorites from your month of hearts! Fav
February 26th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Really pretty! I love the heart and your dof.
February 26th, 2020
summerfield
ace
awww! how sweet.
February 26th, 2020
