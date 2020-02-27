Sign up
Photo 2789
Month of Hearts #27
Love locks seems to be everywhere these days. I found this one in San Diego back in March.
27th February 2020
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3223
photos
453
followers
204
following
764% complete
2782
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
5th March 2019 9:53am
Tags
heart
,
hearts
,
monthofhearts
Sand Lily
What a great find. Good shot.
February 27th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great find and a great capture and I love the tones and the rust.
February 27th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Awww. Lovely capture.
February 27th, 2020
Virginia Stapleton
ace
Nice rust!
February 27th, 2020
