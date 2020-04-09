Previous
Next
Super Moon by kwind
Photo 2831

Super Moon

Yesterday I showed you my set up and this the shot I got... a bit later. I used my 70-200mm lens. The moon looked huge on the back of my camera yesterday because I had zoomed in to try to focus using the back screen.
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
775% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Wow great detail and focus!
April 10th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Fantastic!
April 10th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Stunning!
April 10th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great moon shot! I've had such success with my Powershot I'm afraid to try my zoom and the T3i but I really should when I see shots like this. fav
April 10th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Beautiful shot and great details!
April 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise