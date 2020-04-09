Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2831
Super Moon
Yesterday I showed you my set up and this the shot I got... a bit later. I used my 70-200mm lens. The moon looked huge on the back of my camera yesterday because I had zoomed in to try to focus using the back screen.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
5
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3265
photos
451
followers
205
following
775% complete
View this month »
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
7th April 2020 8:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Islandgirl
ace
Wow great detail and focus!
April 10th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Fantastic!
April 10th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Stunning!
April 10th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great moon shot! I've had such success with my Powershot I'm afraid to try my zoom and the T3i but I really should when I see shots like this. fav
April 10th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Beautiful shot and great details!
April 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close