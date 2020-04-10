Sign up
Photo 2832
Beach Glass on Beach Wood
I found this chunk of beach glass and posed it on a piece of coloured wood that I found forever in the boat shed just in case I need it for a photo.
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
3
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
7th April 2020 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Louise & Ken
ace
You live in such a spectacular location to have all this at hand! a perfect match!
April 11th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Love the textures and colors.
April 11th, 2020
Myrna O'Hara
ace
well captured.
April 11th, 2020
