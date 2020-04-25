Previous
Next
Our Big Rock by kwind
Photo 2847

Our Big Rock

There's a giant rock out front our property. At low tide you can walk all around it and at high tide the kids have jumped off the top of it.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
780% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful seascape shot
April 26th, 2020  
Harry J Benson ace
good lighting and positioning
April 26th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
That sure is a big rock, nice scene too.
April 26th, 2020  
Babs ace
Wow it is huge. Feels as though Aphrodite should be sitting on it.
April 26th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Don't you wonder how it wound up there. What a neat shot with those cloud reflections, too.
April 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise