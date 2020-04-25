Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2847
Our Big Rock
There's a giant rock out front our property. At low tide you can walk all around it and at high tide the kids have jumped off the top of it.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
5
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3281
photos
446
followers
206
following
780% complete
View this month »
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
2847
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
25th April 2020 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Beautiful seascape shot
April 26th, 2020
Harry J Benson
ace
good lighting and positioning
April 26th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
That sure is a big rock, nice scene too.
April 26th, 2020
Babs
ace
Wow it is huge. Feels as though Aphrodite should be sitting on it.
April 26th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Don't you wonder how it wound up there. What a neat shot with those cloud reflections, too.
April 26th, 2020
