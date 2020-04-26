Previous
Low Tide Find by kwind
Low Tide Find

Thanks for all your comments/favs on yesterday's shot. This was one of the things we discovered while walking on the beach. It was under water and I used my iphone.
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Graeme Stevens
A must on black, great detail and colours
April 27th, 2020  
Milanie
It is fascinating, especially on black. Great details.
April 27th, 2020  
Maggiemae
How very interesting- some sort of seaweed perhaps?
April 27th, 2020  
amyK
Cool find
April 27th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy
Cool capture!!
April 27th, 2020  
jackie edwards
that is really incredible!
April 27th, 2020  
