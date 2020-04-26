Sign up
Photo 2848
Low Tide Find
Thanks for all your comments/favs on yesterday's shot. This was one of the things we discovered while walking on the beach. It was under water and I used my iphone.
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Graeme Stevens
ace
A must on black, great detail and colours
April 27th, 2020
Milanie
ace
It is fascinating, especially on black. Great details.
April 27th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
How very interesting- some sort of seaweed perhaps?
April 27th, 2020
amyK
ace
Cool find
April 27th, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool capture!!
April 27th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
that is really incredible!
April 27th, 2020
