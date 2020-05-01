Previous
Welcome to May by kwind
Photo 2853

Welcome to May

It was a lovely sunrise this morning!
1st May 2020

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Lisa Poland
Oh, my, that is gorgeous!
May 2nd, 2020  
