Photo 2854
Beach Reflected
Took this with my phone while walking the beach shortly after the image I posted yesterday.
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3288
photos
445
followers
207
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
1st May 2020 7:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Stunning capture...love the pov, leading line
May 3rd, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Gorgeous reflections on the beach!
May 3rd, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great reflections
May 3rd, 2020
Ingrid
beautiful reflections!
May 3rd, 2020
