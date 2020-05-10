Previous
Blue Heron #3 by kwind
Photo 2862

Blue Heron #3

Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing women out there!!
10th May 2020 10th May 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Ian JB
oh my what an image !! would look good on any wall
May 11th, 2020  
Kate ace
Happy Mother's Day! Beautiful photo for what I hope was a beautiful day for you!
May 11th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Wow...What a great capture!
May 11th, 2020  
M…joe ace
🤎
May 11th, 2020  
Sand Lily
Fabulous.
May 11th, 2020  
