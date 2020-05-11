Previous
Another Bird Shot by kwind
Another Bird Shot

You're probably getting sick of my bird shots. After 3 days of blue herons, I present an eagle flying while carrying a fish. I was in the kayak and only had my phone at the time.
11th May 2020 11th May 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 12th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Absolutely a knock-out from the kayak - so impressed!
May 12th, 2020  
Julie Ryan
Wow, amazing!
May 12th, 2020  
