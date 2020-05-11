Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2863
Another Bird Shot
You're probably getting sick of my bird shots. After 3 days of blue herons, I present an eagle flying while carrying a fish. I was in the kayak and only had my phone at the time.
11th May 2020
11th May 20
3
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3297
photos
447
followers
207
following
784% complete
View this month »
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
9th May 2020 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 12th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Absolutely a knock-out from the kayak - so impressed!
May 12th, 2020
Julie Ryan
Wow, amazing!
May 12th, 2020
365 Project
