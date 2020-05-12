Previous
Drifted Creations Latest Masterpiece by kwind
Photo 2864

Drifted Creations Latest Masterpiece

That's me inside a life-size vehicle made of driftwood. A local artist made it!

Check out his FB page. If you scroll down just a bit you'll see a video that gives a full tour of the vehicle. https://www.facebook.com/driftedcreationsvancouverisland/
12th May 2020 12th May 20

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Taffy ace
This is wonderful! What a wild sculpture -- off to view the website!
May 13th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
wow! That is amazing!
May 13th, 2020  
