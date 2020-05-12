Sign up
Photo 2864
Drifted Creations Latest Masterpiece
That's me inside a life-size vehicle made of driftwood. A local artist made it!
Check out his FB page. If you scroll down just a bit you'll see a video that gives a full tour of the vehicle.
https://www.facebook.com/driftedcreationsvancouverisland/
12th May 2020
12th May 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
12th May 2020 5:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Taffy
ace
This is wonderful! What a wild sculpture -- off to view the website!
May 13th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
wow! That is amazing!
May 13th, 2020
