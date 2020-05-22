Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2874
A new Ferry
Ferries don't normally pass our house but this one did today.... it's brand new and was en route to its new home north of us.
Here's some info on it if you're interested:
https://www.bcferries.com/about/projects/island-class.html?fbclid=IwAR3yb8evanDBgHsMBmZkSYnRNTCqAZGMIEspSX3r2uRvv2l2yvJll9R97bQ
22nd May 2020
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3308
photos
448
followers
207
following
787% complete
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
22nd May 2020 12:24pm
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous blue shades, layers, composition
May 23rd, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 23rd, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
All different blues in one photo! Beautiful.
May 23rd, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
the perfect backdrop for it's maiden voyage!
May 23rd, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Nice looking ferry.So sleek.
May 23rd, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
Beautiful layers!
May 23rd, 2020
