A new Ferry by kwind
A new Ferry

Ferries don't normally pass our house but this one did today.... it's brand new and was en route to its new home north of us.

Here's some info on it if you're interested: https://www.bcferries.com/about/projects/island-class.html?fbclid=IwAR3yb8evanDBgHsMBmZkSYnRNTCqAZGMIEspSX3r2uRvv2l2yvJll9R97bQ
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous blue shades, layers, composition
May 23rd, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 23rd, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
All different blues in one photo! Beautiful.
May 23rd, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
the perfect backdrop for it's maiden voyage!
May 23rd, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Nice looking ferry.So sleek.
May 23rd, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
Beautiful layers!
May 23rd, 2020  
