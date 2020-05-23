Sign up
Photo 2875
A Friend is Visiting
I was walking the beach and spotted these two eagles. Not the best shot as I was a distance away and only had my phone.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Kathy A
ace
Not the best shot! It’s wonderful and way better than anything I could take. Fabulous detail and lovely colours
May 24th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Perfect moment
May 24th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Great timing! Impressive iPhone capture!
May 24th, 2020
Milanie
ace
What a beautiful scene - so glad you caught this. Colors are wonderful
May 24th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great timing
May 24th, 2020
