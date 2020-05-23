Previous
A Friend is Visiting by kwind
A Friend is Visiting

I was walking the beach and spotted these two eagles. Not the best shot as I was a distance away and only had my phone.
Kathy A ace
Not the best shot! It’s wonderful and way better than anything I could take. Fabulous detail and lovely colours
May 24th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Perfect moment
May 24th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Great timing! Impressive iPhone capture!
May 24th, 2020  
Milanie ace
What a beautiful scene - so glad you caught this. Colors are wonderful
May 24th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great timing
May 24th, 2020  
