Out at the Point by kwind
Photo 2902

Out at the Point

We walked out to the edge of yesterday's picture and saw this view.
19th June 2020 19th Jun 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Graeme Stevens ace
great composition and textures in those rocks
June 20th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
Very nice! Great textures.
June 20th, 2020  
