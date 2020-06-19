Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2902
Out at the Point
We walked out to the edge of yesterday's picture and saw this view.
19th June 2020
19th Jun 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3336
photos
448
followers
207
following
795% complete
View this month »
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
12th June 2020 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Graeme Stevens
ace
great composition and textures in those rocks
June 20th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
Very nice! Great textures.
June 20th, 2020
