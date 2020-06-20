Previous
Next
I found my Name by kwind
Photo 2903

I found my Name

Another Tofino shot. We walked a lovely new boardwalk out to yesterday's image. Many of the boards had names and messages. I managed to find my own name and couldn't resist taking a picture of it.
20th June 2020 20th Jun 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
795% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harbie ace
Fun shot!
June 21st, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Of course you would take this photo, great find!
June 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise