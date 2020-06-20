Sign up
Photo 2903
I found my Name
Another Tofino shot. We walked a lovely new boardwalk out to yesterday's image. Many of the boards had names and messages. I managed to find my own name and couldn't resist taking a picture of it.
20th June 2020
20th Jun 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
12th June 2020 10:59am
Harbie
ace
Fun shot!
June 21st, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Of course you would take this photo, great find!
June 21st, 2020
