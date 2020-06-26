Sign up
Photo 2909
Bringing Home Dinner
I was sitting out on the patio last night taking photos of paddle boarders passing by when an eagle flew straight at me with a giant fish.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
9
8
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3343
photos
448
followers
207
following
796% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
9
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
25th June 2020 8:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
Wow
June 27th, 2020
Carole G
ace
Wonderful!
June 27th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Wow Amy -- you couldn't have been in a more perfect spot! So well captured.
June 27th, 2020
Lee-Ann
Great action shot.
June 27th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Goodness me, so well timed!
June 27th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Wow! Not much more you can say - but Wow! That' s some big fish he's flying with.
June 27th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
how fortunate and excellent work on your part! dinner for everyone!
June 27th, 2020
Ian JB
oh my, wonderful image, great capture. :)
June 27th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Excellent, nicely done
June 27th, 2020
365 Project
close