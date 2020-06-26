Previous
Bringing Home Dinner by kwind
Bringing Home Dinner

I was sitting out on the patio last night taking photos of paddle boarders passing by when an eagle flew straight at me with a giant fish.
KWind

@kwind
amyK ace
Wow
June 27th, 2020  
Carole G ace
Wonderful!
June 27th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Wow Amy -- you couldn't have been in a more perfect spot! So well captured.
June 27th, 2020  
Lee-Ann
Great action shot.
June 27th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Goodness me, so well timed!
June 27th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Wow! Not much more you can say - but Wow! That' s some big fish he's flying with.
June 27th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
how fortunate and excellent work on your part! dinner for everyone!
June 27th, 2020  
Ian JB
oh my, wonderful image, great capture. :)
June 27th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Excellent, nicely done
June 27th, 2020  
