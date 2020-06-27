Previous
Next
Homemade Berries by kwind
Photo 2910

Homemade Berries

Thanks for all the ocmments/favs on yesterday's eagle shot.

My friend surprised me with fresh berries from her garden this afternoon. They were too pretty to eat without getting a photo first!
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
797% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley Chisholm ace
They look delicious. We are still getting handfuls from our garden daily, and I must say the homegrown ones are so much sweeter and tastier than the bought ones.
June 28th, 2020  
Milanie ace
A lovely composition of them, too. This was the first year that local berries were available and what a difference they were! Unfortunately, season is over.!
June 28th, 2020  
Monique ace
Oh, yum ! The birds get to mine before I do ☺️ So, we get them from the market and shop. Lovely shot
June 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise