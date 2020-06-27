Sign up
Photo 2910
Homemade Berries
Thanks for all the ocmments/favs on yesterday's eagle shot.
My friend surprised me with fresh berries from her garden this afternoon. They were too pretty to eat without getting a photo first!
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3344
photos
448
followers
207
following
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
27th June 2020 4:17pm
Lesley Chisholm
ace
They look delicious. We are still getting handfuls from our garden daily, and I must say the homegrown ones are so much sweeter and tastier than the bought ones.
June 28th, 2020
Milanie
ace
A lovely composition of them, too. This was the first year that local berries were available and what a difference they were! Unfortunately, season is over.!
June 28th, 2020
Monique
ace
Oh, yum ! The birds get to mine before I do ☺️ So, we get them from the market and shop. Lovely shot
June 28th, 2020
