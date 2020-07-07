Sign up
Photo 2920
Living Room Throw
Nothing too exciting here... just the tassels on my living room blanket.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
4
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3354
photos
445
followers
207
following
800% complete
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
7th July 2020 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
How colorful they are - show well with that dof
July 8th, 2020
Kaylynn
I like this shot -
July 8th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Nice colours and dof
July 8th, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
This is beautiful!
July 8th, 2020
