Photo 2924
New Chairs
We have somewhere the whole family can lounge now! We got the two grey ones about a month ago and liked them so much that we ordered two more in green.
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Sylvia du Toit
What a view. Enjoy.
July 12th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
ghastly view...how do you put up with it? ;)
July 12th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Perfect! Relax and enjoy!
July 12th, 2020
Milanie
ace
What a beautiful combination - what ever gets you to go inside? Such a view!
July 12th, 2020
