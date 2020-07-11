Previous
New Chairs by kwind
New Chairs

We have somewhere the whole family can lounge now! We got the two grey ones about a month ago and liked them so much that we ordered two more in green.
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Sylvia du Toit
What a view. Enjoy.
July 12th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
ghastly view...how do you put up with it? ;)
July 12th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Perfect! Relax and enjoy!
July 12th, 2020  
Milanie ace
What a beautiful combination - what ever gets you to go inside? Such a view!
July 12th, 2020  
