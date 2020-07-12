Sign up
Photo 2925
Echo Lake
I did another BIG hike today... I left my house at 6am and passed Echo Lake on Vancouver Island on my way to the trail head. I just had to pull over and take a pic... with my phone from inside the car.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
3
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3359
photos
445
followers
207
following
801% complete
View this month »
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
12th July 2020 6:30am
Harry J Benson
ace
Beautiful scene; nice composition
July 13th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Beautiful reflection of the trees in the crystal lake.
July 13th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Love lakes when the water is this still
July 13th, 2020
