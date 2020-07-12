Previous
Echo Lake by kwind
Echo Lake

I did another BIG hike today... I left my house at 6am and passed Echo Lake on Vancouver Island on my way to the trail head. I just had to pull over and take a pic... with my phone from inside the car.
12th July 2020

KWind

Harry J Benson ace
Beautiful scene; nice composition
July 13th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Beautiful reflection of the trees in the crystal lake.
July 13th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Love lakes when the water is this still
July 13th, 2020  
