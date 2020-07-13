Sign up
Photo 2926
Crest Mountain
Our my hike yesterday we had to cross this fallen tree bridge. The journey was around 5.5km straight up. My old heart was pumping! Today my quads are rather tender!!
Here's some info on the hike:
https://www.alltrails.com/trail/canada/british-columbia/crest-mountain
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Lois
ace
Looks like a beautiful and challenging trail!
July 14th, 2020
Helen Sanderson
oh I just love it...what a great bridge!!!
July 14th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
Beautiful!
July 14th, 2020
