Crest Mountain by kwind
Photo 2926

Crest Mountain

Our my hike yesterday we had to cross this fallen tree bridge. The journey was around 5.5km straight up. My old heart was pumping! Today my quads are rather tender!!

Here's some info on the hike: https://www.alltrails.com/trail/canada/british-columbia/crest-mountain
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Lois ace
Looks like a beautiful and challenging trail!
July 14th, 2020  
Helen Sanderson
oh I just love it...what a great bridge!!!
July 14th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
Beautiful!
July 14th, 2020  
