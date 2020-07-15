Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2928
Coming Down
About ten minutes walk DOWN from yesterday's lake shot in the fog we encountered sun. The high alpine trees were so pretty!
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
8
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3362
photos
445
followers
206
following
802% complete
View this month »
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
12th July 2020 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Harry J Benson
ace
great landscape
July 16th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture and great composition, framing
July 16th, 2020
amyK
ace
Terrific scenery
July 16th, 2020
Leslie
ace
beautiful
July 16th, 2020
Sand Lily
Superb!
July 16th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Gorgeous contrast of sky and greens.
July 16th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
July 16th, 2020
Milanie
ace
What a beautiful scene - that view down below is awesome.
July 16th, 2020
