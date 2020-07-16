Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2929
Muscle Momma
This is my mom and son showing off their muscles. Can you believe she is 74 years old???
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
5
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
16th July 2020 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tabbycat
LOVE this!! Total awesomeness!! :-)
July 17th, 2020
summerfield
ace
your mom's still young. and glad that your boy is looking much better.
July 17th, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
What a fun shot.
July 17th, 2020
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
She's got some "guns", as they say! She must take good care of herself!
July 17th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
She's certainly giving Gage a run for his money.
July 17th, 2020
365 Project
