Muscle Momma by kwind
Photo 2929

Muscle Momma

This is my mom and son showing off their muscles. Can you believe she is 74 years old???
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Tabbycat
LOVE this!! Total awesomeness!! :-)
July 17th, 2020  
summerfield ace
your mom's still young. and glad that your boy is looking much better.
July 17th, 2020  
Lisa Poland ace
What a fun shot.
July 17th, 2020  
Skip Tribby 📷 ace
She's got some "guns", as they say! She must take good care of herself!
July 17th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
She's certainly giving Gage a run for his money.
July 17th, 2020  
