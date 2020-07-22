Previous
Let There be Light by kwind
Photo 2935

Let There be Light

My view this morning!
22nd July 2020

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Pat Thacker
Amazing, the sun rays are just beautiful!
July 23rd, 2020  
Sand Lily
Great capture.
July 23rd, 2020  
