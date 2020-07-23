Previous
Salmon Art by kwind
Salmon Art

I went for a short hike the other day with a friend and at the end of the trail was a new fence with these hand painted salmon displayed.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

KWind

bkb in the city
Great find and shot
July 24th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
That's an interesting way to brighten up a boring fence.
July 24th, 2020  
