A Magical Morning by kwind
Photo 2937

A Magical Morning

It was gorgeous this morning. My husband decided he wanted to go swimming so off he went on the paddle board. That black spot on the bottom right is him!
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
