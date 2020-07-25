Sign up
Photo 2938
The Black Spot from Yesterday
A close up of the "black spot" from yesterday's image.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
6
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3372
photos
448
followers
206
following
2931
2932
2933
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
Views
4
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
24th July 2020 8:05am
Taffy
ace
A great pairing with yesterday's image!
July 26th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Such a fabulous image!
July 26th, 2020
Brigette
ace
Bliss!
July 26th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
I just love the soft blues and simplicity of this image, Nicely done!
July 26th, 2020
Ian JB
looks very tranquil great image
July 26th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Oh he looks quite happy out there!
July 26th, 2020
