Previous
Next
by kwind
Photo 2939

A friend has an amazing garden and she shared her produce with me!
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
805% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda
Generous and talented friends like that are priceless!
July 27th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Delicious fresh looking produce
July 27th, 2020  
amyK ace
Nicely photographed
July 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise