I got Flowers by kwind
Photo 2940

I got Flowers

My husband came home with this bouquet for me today.... he feels badly because I'm getting a colonoscopy tomorrow (just a routine 5 year check up). I bet you can guess what I am doing today???
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

KWind

KWind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Melvina McCaw
Love the POV.! Have a fun day tomorrow..
July 28th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
You need that bouquet. The prep is sooooo much worse than the actual procedure.Hope you have good results.
July 28th, 2020  
julia ace
Oh dear prep.is worse than the procedure.. hope all goes well.. these routine checks are very important..
July 28th, 2020  
summerfield ace
all's well, i'm sure, and how sweet that he brought you flowers. here in ontario we just do the "mail in". 😊
July 28th, 2020  
J A Byrdlip ace
Put enough flavour into the drink, it will go down easy. It is no worse than having the flu only no fever. Good luck tomorrow
July 28th, 2020  
