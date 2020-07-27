Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2940
I got Flowers
My husband came home with this bouquet for me today.... he feels badly because I'm getting a colonoscopy tomorrow (just a routine 5 year check up). I bet you can guess what I am doing today???
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3374
photos
446
followers
206
following
805% complete
View this month »
2933
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
27th July 2020 6:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Melvina McCaw
Love the POV.! Have a fun day tomorrow..
July 28th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
You need that bouquet. The prep is sooooo much worse than the actual procedure.Hope you have good results.
July 28th, 2020
julia
ace
Oh dear prep.is worse than the procedure.. hope all goes well.. these routine checks are very important..
July 28th, 2020
summerfield
ace
all's well, i'm sure, and how sweet that he brought you flowers. here in ontario we just do the "mail in". 😊
July 28th, 2020
J A Byrdlip
ace
Put enough flavour into the drink, it will go down easy. It is no worse than having the flu only no fever. Good luck tomorrow
July 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close